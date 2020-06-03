Bajwa flexes muscles, this time over sugarcane dues

In an open letter written to the CM, signed jointly by his brother and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, Bhoa MLA Joginderpal Bhoa and Sri Hargobindpura MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, Bajwa claimed that around 70,000 sugarcane growers had not been paid their dues amounting to Rs 681.48 crore. In an open letter written to the CM, signed jointly by his brother and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, Bhoa MLA Joginderpal Bhoa and Sri Hargobindpura MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, Bajwa claimed that around 70,000 sugarcane growers had not been paid their dues amounting to Rs 681.48 crore.

The simmering dissent within the Congress’s Punjab unit seems to be far from over as week after Capt Amarinder Singh pacified his ministers and some other MLAs, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa took to Facebook Tuesday to read out an open letter to the chief minister and flex his muscles by getting three party legislators to sign it.

Bajwa, a former state Congress president, Tuesday accused his own party’s government in Punjab of not taking concrete steps to ensure the outstanding payment of Rs 681.48 crore to sugarcane growers.

In an open letter written to the CM, signed jointly by his brother and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, Bhoa MLA Joginderpal Bhoa and Sri Hargobindpura MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, Bajwa claimed that around 70,000 sugarcane growers had not been paid their dues amounting to Rs 681.48 crore for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons by cooperative and private sugarmills.

Giving a break up of the dues, Bajwa said the cooperative mills owed the farmers Rs 41.36 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal year while Rs 96.36 crore was pending towards the private mills. He said during the current fiscal, the cooperative mills owe Rs 257.12 crore and private mills Rs 328 crore to the farmers.

“You have been asking the farmers to diversify by getting out of wheat-paddy cycle saying soil texture is getting spoiled, water level was going down. When then diversify and grow sugarcane then they are punished,” Bajwa said, adding that the farmers were not seeking alms but their right.

He pointed out that as per the Sugarcane Control Order and Clause 3(3) of the Sugarcane Purchase and Regulation Act, sugar mills must make payments within 14 days of purchase of sugarcane. “Otherwise, the mills will have to make these payments along with interest for the delayed period,” Bajwa wrote.

“It is a matter of grave concern that there are outstanding payments for years. The government has taken no concrete steps to ensure that these payments are made to the farmers. These unpaid dues have caused financial distress to 70,000 sugarcane farmers, leaving many with huge debts,” Bajwa wrote in his letter.

In the list of private mills yet to clear dues of farmers, Bajwa mentioned Rs 48 crore was yet to be paid by Rana Sugars, owned by the family of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, who is considered close to Amarinder.

“The mill owners are not just millionaires but zillionaires and they can easily afford to pay this much amount,” he said, adding AB Sugars Limited and Amloh Sugar Mills have made all their payments for both the 2018-19 season and 2019-20 seasons. “If these two sugar mills were able to pay for their goods, why are the rest unable to do so?”

“It is a major lapse of the government where sugar mills could break the rules and regulations of the state and not face any punishment,” Bajwa wrote while adding that if sugarcane farmers were not paid their dues then area under sugarcane cultivation could drop by 20 per cent this year. “This would have disastrous consequences to the economy of Punjab and the goal of crop diversification in the state,” he said.

In his letter, Bajwa said he was quietly getting the matter sorted by getting in touch with senior functionaries of the Punjab government but “they also expressed their inability” and hence he “was forced to bring out the issue in open. “

The senior Congress leader made it a point to mention that he had three MLAs on his side to write the letter jointly.Incidentally, his brother Fateh Singh Bajwa had remained on Amarinder’s side during the 2017 Assembly elections.

The other two MLAs are considered close to Bajwa but their coming together openly while rallying behind him is being seen as a part of Bajwa’s mission to get actively involved in the state politics ahead of 2022 Assembly election.

While several MLAs and ministers, who had raised their voice against the government recently have been pacified, Bajwa has started speaking. He also expressed his displeasure at the “meagre” reduction in power prices.

The relationship between Amarinder and Bajwa, who were once thick, is now a thorny one. Bajwa had raised a banner of revolt against Amarinder when the party lost two Assembly elections consecutively under latter’s presidentship. The

Congress had then named Bajwa as the state party chief. Amarinder had later run a campaign alongwith the then CLP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar and managed to get Bajwa removed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd