HC dismisses bail pleas of three men for ‘cheating’ people through loan app

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the bail pleas of three men allegedly involved in cheating people through the instant loan app racket.

The three whose bail has been dismissed are Sunil Kumar Chauhan, Madhukar Dubey and Akarm Mohmmad.

While hearing their bail pleas, the Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara held that the accused in these cases are running a racket on mobile Hugo loan application.

The modus operandi is to entice the needy for easy loan and to check their eligibility for such a loan. While downloading the application, the app seeks access to the contacts and gallery which the people grant enabling them to download the app. After that, the app would show them eligible for a meager amount of loan.

The amount in the present case is Rs 3,500. After realising the eligibility which is like peanuts, the people do not continue with the application. However, in the meantime, the application downloads all the contacts and photographs of the phone gallery. The gang members scroll through the photographs and try to find intimate photographs. In the phones where they find such photographs, they start

blackmailing the persons by threatening them and to share the same with all their

contacts. “Mostly the people do not report under the fear of being exposed in front of their family members and relatives…The allegations against the accused persons are that of active participation in the gang activities by alluring the complainant to download the app by sending on his mobile phone and subsequently enticing him to pay money,” the HC observed.

The HC remarked that the accused take advantage of big loopholes in identification and procuring Aadhaar cards and SIM cards. Surprisingly, the petitioners were able to obtain the SIM cards on other persons’ names or also open bank accounts with such documents.

Given the grievous nature of the offence, the petitioners are not entitled to bail at this stage, the HC observed while dismissing their bail pleas.