Bail, fresh chargesheet for four Dera followers

About two months after they were arrested for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari village on October 12, 2015 and 11 days after the SIT headed by IGP (Border Range), Amritsar, SPS Parmar filed a chargesheet against them, a Faridkot court Tuesday granted bail to four Dera Sacha Sauda followers. This as the SIT Tuesday filed a second chargesheet against them in a separate September 2015 case of pasting derogatory posters in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari.

The accused — Sukhjinder Singh alias Sunny, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh alias Bhola and Baljit Singh — who were granted bail in Bargari sacrilege case will remain in jail as they face two other cases, one in which SIT filed chargesheet on Tuesday and another where they have been named in theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on June 1, 2015.

The IG Parmar-led SIT filed the chargesheet against the four accused on Tuesday, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Sunny’s plea seeking quashing of a Faridkot court order directing him to submit his handwriting samples.

There are total six accused in case in which the four secured bail Tuesday.

Defence is also planning to file for bail of the remaining two accused.

Defence advocate V K Monga said, “Sukhjinder Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh and Ranjit Singh have got bail today. We are hopeful that remaining two will also get the bail soon.”

Arguing for the bail, Monga said, “The accused-applicant was nominated as accused in the present case by the SIT simply on the basis of alleged disclosure statement made by one Mohinder Pal alias Bittu (since deceased) in the custody of the police in case FIR No. 33 of 2015 of police station Moga. Apart from the disclosure statement of Bittu there is no other evidence against the accused to connect him with the crime.”

While granting bail to the four accused on Tuesday in Bargari sacrilege case in two separate pleas one made jointly by Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh and Baljit Singh and other by Sunny, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate First Class Tarjani noted “In view of the existing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, the trial of the case is not going to conclude anytime soon.”

The bail order further read, “Notice of the bail application was sent to the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) of the state. No reply is filed by the learned APP, but he vehemently opposed the bail application of accused and argued that the offence involved in the present case are serious in nature. It is argued that although the challan has been filed in the present case in the court, still it has been mentioned in the challan itself that the investigating agency is in continuance with the further investigation and will file supplementary challan under Section 173(8) CrPC as and when prepared in the case.”

The court also directed that the accused “shall attend the court on each and every date of hearing and in case they failed to do so their bail shall be cancelled”.

“That they shall not commit any such offence of similar nature in future during the trial. That they shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the present case and shall not tamper with any evidence; and that they shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.”

The court also pointed out that the maximum punishment for the offences the accused were alleged to have committed ranged between two to five years and “moreover, challan in the present FIR has been filed in the court”.

On July 9, SIT had filed the chargesheet against six Dera men in connection with the case under Sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­ gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­ gious beliefs), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code that was registered at Bajakhana police station on the statement of Bargari gurdwara manager Kulwinder Singh on October 12, 2015.

The SIT on May 16 arrested them in connection with the three sacrilege cases, including Bargari case, case of theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village registered on June 2, 2015 and the case of handwritten sacrilegious and derogatory posters in Bargari village registered on September 25, 2015.

In the chargesheet filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate First Class Faridkot in the September 2015 case, on Tuesday, the SIT said while Sukhjinder, Shakti, Ranjit and Baljit were in custody, three other accused (not challaned) Harsh Dhuri, Sandeep Bareta and Pardeep Kalair were yet to be arrested and accused Mohinder Pal alias Bittu had been “since deceased”.