Bahadurgarh factory blast toll climbs to six, owners yet to be arrested

Two more bodies were pulled out from under the debris of the chemical factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh Industrial Area on Saturday. (Express photo) Two more bodies were pulled out from under the debris of the chemical factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh Industrial Area on Saturday. (Express photo)

The death toll in the Bahadurgarh chemical factory explosion reached six on Saturday as two more bodies were found under debris cleared by teams of NDRF, SDRF and district administration.

Six people are still reported to be missing. The teams suspect more bodies may be found.

Rescue and search operations carried Saturday. Meanwhile, the police booked the factory-owners on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but they are yet to be arrested.

“It was a three-storey building and all three roofs collapsed due to the explosion. There is a lot of debris, but it is being cleared as quickly as possible. There are a few persons missing and are feared buried under the debris. At least six persons are missing and it is possible that the two bodies found today were among those. The final identification is yet to be done,” a police officer said.

The explosion is suspected to have taken place in a boiler of the chemical factory at about 3 pm on Friday.

“The bodies recovered are badly burnt. Only one of the deceased was traced as a native of Uttar Pradesh. The boiler apparently exploded due to high temperature,” said Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Jatinder Dahiya.

Around 28 persons including five children and 12 women were injured and hospitalised on Friday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

