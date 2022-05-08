Bagga ‘not allowed’ turban during arrest: NCM seeks report from Punjab chief secy

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Saturday directed Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari to “submit a factual report within seven days” on allegations that BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab Police from his New Delhi residence.

In a letter to Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban while being arrested on Friday. “This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person. You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days,” the letter said.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, a Punjab-cadre IPS officer who retired in the rank of Deputy Inspector General in 2011, told The Indian Express over phone that Punjab Chief Secretary has been asked to respond by May 14.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home Friday morning, but the Haryana Police stopped him in that state while being taken to Punjab. The Delhi Police then took him back to the national capital. Bagga’s father Preetpal Singh has alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

“We are here to protect the rights of the minorities. This case relates of five kakkars [which a Sikh is supposed to carry] namely kesh (uncut hair), kara (a bracelet), kangha (a wooden comb), kirpan (a dagger) and kachhehara (cotton under-wear). The kesh is most important as there is a maryada (tradition) to tie a turban. Bagga has always been seen wearing a turban before. But he was not allowed to wear the turban when Punjab Police went to arrest him. This is what we have been told. In such cases, when you go to arrest someone, that person’s religious sentiments should be taken into consideration,” said Lalpura.

He claimed that apart from media reports, many people made telephone calls, prompting the NCM to seek the report from Punjab.

Lalpura was re-appointed as NCM chairman of NCM last month on April 13. He was first appointed as NCM chairman in September 2021, but quit to contest February 2020 elections unsuccessfully on BJP ticket, finishing fourth in Ropar assembly constituency where BJP fielded him.

Lalpura, who during his stint as Punjab Police officer served as Senior Superintendent of Police in the border districts of Amritsar (Rural) and Tarn Taran in Majha region, and in Kapurthala district of Doaba, said, “I joined police in 1972 and 1977 onwards I have had all the experience of handling militancy cases up to 1997. I have seen the rise of militancy…the mistakes committed by the police….We have seen firing on innocent people ….I know all aspects of how police functions and how they failed to protect the right(s) of the people which led to a bigger problem [in Punjab].”