Bagga arrest: Preserve footage from Delhi, Haryana police stations, Punjab Police says in HC application

The Punjab Police has filed an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to preserve CCTV footage from Janakpuri police station in Delhi and Sadar Thanesar police station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

This comes a day after the Punjab government filed a habeas corpus petition in HC challenging the alleged detention of its police officers in Haryana and Delhi while they were undertaking an operation to arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. In response, both Haryana and Delhi filed affidavits stating that they had not detained any Punjab Police officer.

The matter came up for hearing on Saturday before the Bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, who ordered to list the matter for hearing on May 10. This came after Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who is representing the Delhi Police in the matter, sought more time to file a reply.

The Bench said in the order: “Status report/reply be filed on or before the next date of hearing.”

The Punjab government also sought to implead the Delhi Police commissioner and the Centre as respondents in the case.

The application filed by the Punjab Police on Saturday states that footage from both police stations needs to be preserved, and produced before the court, for a correct decision in the present case.

Apart from the Punjab government’s habeas corpus petition, the High Court will on May 10 also hear a petition by Bagga that seeks quashing of the FIR against him.

The April 1 FIR against Bagga is based on a complaint by Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, AAP Punjab spokesperson and party in-charge of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The FIR quotes Ahluwalia as saying that comments made by Bagga in the media and on Twitter amounted to “criminal intimidation… to cause violence… imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner”. Sections invoked against him include IPC 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 506 (criminal intimidation).