Bagga arrest: Khattar flays bid ‘to damage democratic institutions at a party’s behest’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the arrest of BJP youth leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday, terming it as an attempt by the Punjab police “to damage democratic institutions at the behest of a political party”.

“A few Punjab police personnel went to Delhi this morning and picked him [Bagga] up without following the requisite procedure of law. It would have been better if they had gone to Delhi and informed Delhi police before picking him up. We received information from Delhi police about it and stopped their vehicles. Since we had the information from Delhi police, we acted on it. It was our duty to execute action on the information that Delhi police had given us. We stopped their vehicles and they revealed their identities that they were Punjab police personnel. It was our duty to hand him [Bagga] over to Delhi police. It is for Punjab police to go back to Delhi and take his custody from them. We have found him [Bagga] and handed him over to Delhi police. Technically also, either Delhi police would have taken him or we would have taken him into our custody and handed him over to Delhi. But, now it is between Delhi and Punjab police. If they want, Punjab police can go back to Delhi and rearrest him or whatever else they want to do legally. There is no role of Haryana in this,” Khattar said in a statement.

“It is a political issue, because Bagga addressed a gathering outside the residence of the Delhi chief minister during election days. It is routinely seen that such statements are made by political parties against each other during election days. The Election Commission takes note of such statements and, if necessary, takes action. Political parties should not take it to this extent. It is an attempt to damage democratic institutions by the police at the behest of a political party. It needs to be highly condemned.”