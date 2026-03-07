‘Vulgar’ lyrics and video in Haryanvi track: Haryana Police conducts raids to arrest Badshah, gets song removed from YouTube

The Haryana Police Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations to arrest rapper Badshah and initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular to prevent him from leaving the country, a day after the musician was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi track, ‘Tateeree’. The police also got the video removed from Badshah’s official YouTube channel even as the singer tendered an apology.

The Cyber Crime Police in Panchkula on Friday registered an FIR against Badshah under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) on a complaint filed by Abhay Chaudhary, a social activist and resident of Chandimandir, who complained that the track has objectionable lyrics and visuals that send a wrong message to society.

The Haryana Police, in a statement said that a formal notice has been issued asking Badshah to appear before Panchkula police immediately. Several teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, it said. Considering the possibility of the accused attempting to leave the country, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him has been initiated, it added.

“Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah,” the police statement said.

It said that Panchkula police has got the song removed from Badshah’s YouTube channel and notices have been issued to remove the related video from all social media platforms “to prevent the further spread of objectionable content”.

Meanwhile, the singer, in a video message on his Instagram handle that it has come to his notice that sentiments of many people of Haryana have been hurt because of a portion of lyrics and visual representation in the song. “I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me, my language, food and lifestyle, my identity is from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never intended to say anything objectionable against any woman or child from Haryana. I am from the hip-hop genre where lyrics often show looking down on competitors. These are never for any woman or child,” he said.

“I have always tried to take Haryanvi language and culture to new heights. But if anyone is hurt, I seek apology. I expect that you will forgive me by considering me the son of Haryana,” Badshah said.

Story continues below this ad

The police, meanwhile, said the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. “The use of words such as ‘Badshala’ in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics,” read the police statement.

Police made it clear that “if any individual is found creating or sharing reels or videos related to the controversial song and thereby promoting objectionable content, strict legal action will be taken against them as per the law”.

They are also looking into if the makers of the video have taken proper approval for showing what appears to be a government school premises and a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot.

If required approvals were not taken, legal action will be taken, the police said.

Story continues below this ad

The Haryana State Commission for Women too has summoned the rapper on march 13 asking him to explain the contents of the song.

On Friday, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government has taken cognisance of the music video. The depiction of school girls in the song and the manner our culture is shown in it is condemnable, he said.