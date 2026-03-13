‘Seize his passport’: Haryana women’s panel orders arrest of rapper Badshah over controversial Tateeree song after he misses deadline

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Haryana State Commission for Women issued orders on Friday to arrest Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah over the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree after he failed to appear in person before the Commission by the 3 pm deadline set by its chairperson to explain his side.
Renu Bhatia, the Commission’s chairperson, warned that if Badshah did not appear by 3 pm, strict action would be taken against him. She then instructed the superintendents of police of Panchkula and Panipat to arrest Badshah, and confiscate his passport.
“Badshah’s passport should be seized so that he cannot leave the country,” said Bhatia.
The Commission sent Badshah a notice on March 6, asking him to appear at the Panipat SP’s office regarding the objectionable lyrics and shots of girls in Tateeree.
A panel of three lawyers representing Badshah said the singer could not attend due to professional commitments and requested more time, but their request was denied. They also cited security concerns and requested permission to present their case via video conferencing.
“Badshah has already uploaded a video addressing the issue. While mistakes can happen, Badshah is not a criminal and has contributed to promoting Haryana’s name,” one of his lawyers said.
However, Bhatia told the lawyers that the summons required Badshah to appear in person, and present his explanation himself.
Advocate Akshay Dahiya, one of Badshah’s lawyers, told reporters, “Due to professional commitments, Badshah could not appear personally”.
Released on March 1, 2026, Tateeree was removed from YouTube by the Panchkula police after the controversy. A show scheduled by the production team in Mumbai on March 14 featuring Simran and Badshah was cancelled after the song was removed from YouTube.
Since its release, the Commission and several social organisations have been protesting against it, with Bhatia calling it uncivilised and saying it objectifies women.
After the controversy arose, Badshah released a video saying, “Some lyrics and scenes in my song Tateeree have hurt the sentiments of some people in Haryana. I myself belong to Haryana. Please forgive me for considering myself a son of Haryana.”
Three separate cases have also been registered against Badshah in Panchkula and Jind. Khap panchayats and social organisations also demanded a ban on the song, calling it against Haryanvi culture.
