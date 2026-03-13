‘Seize his passport’: Haryana women’s panel orders arrest of rapper Badshah over controversial Tateeree song after he misses deadline

Three separate cases have also been registered against Badshah in Panchkula and Jind. (Source: Instagram)

The Haryana State Commission for Women issued orders on Friday to arrest Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah over the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree after he failed to appear in person before the Commission by the 3 pm deadline set by its chairperson to explain his side.

Renu Bhatia, the Commission’s chairperson, warned that if Badshah did not appear by 3 pm, strict action would be taken against him. She then instructed the superintendents of police of Panchkula and Panipat to arrest Badshah, and confiscate his passport.

“Badshah’s passport should be seized so that he cannot leave the country,” said Bhatia.

The Commission sent Badshah a notice on March 6, asking him to appear at the Panipat SP’s office regarding the objectionable lyrics and shots of girls in Tateeree.