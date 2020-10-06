Badnore to DHS: Ensure regular checking of oxygen level of patients in home quarantine

The Administrator also directed all concerned to focus on 3Ts in COVID management: testing, tracking and treatment. (File)

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday directed the Director Health Services (DHS) to ensure that there is a regular checking of oxygen level of patients in home quarantine.

On Sunday, during a surprise visit, the DHS, Dr Amandeep Kang, had found that those in home isolation in rural areas and other cluster belts had no oximeters.

She had then asked the health workers to take a detailed history of the patients on their first visit and record BP, SPO2 levels. They were asked to make regular follow-ups.

Badnore said that health administration should focus on economically weaker sections, so that there is no outbreak of corona in those areas, which are generally congested and crowded. He also directed the doctors’ committees to review the situation on a daily basis and recommend remedial measures accordingly.

In the war room meeting, the Administrator directed Secretary (Personnel) to discuss with Panjab University if they could conduct the remaining typing test by strictly following Covid protocol issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Administrator also directed all concerned to focus on 3Ts in COVID management: testing, tracking and treatment.

COVID STATUS

The director, PGIMER, stated that they have 172 Covid patients in Nehru Extension Block, out of whom 58 belong to Chandigarh, 65 to Punjab, 24 to Haryana, 14 to Himachal Pradesh and 11 to other states. He also said that PGIMER has tested 939 Covid samples, out of which 72 were found positive. Dr Kohli of PGIMER said that arrangements for regular dialysis of Covid positive patients have been streamlined.

The patients are provided with ambulance facilities to come from home and return after doing maintenance dialysis in PGIMER.

The Director Principal, GMCH, stated that they have tested 1,168 Covid samples, out of which 143 were found positive. He also mentioned that they have 212 Covid patients in various hospitals being supervised by them.

DHS Kang stated that they have tested 211 Covid samples and fortunately only 4.9% positivity has been reported. She also stated that she has carried out field inspections and talked to home quarantined patients.

The Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, stated that they have 1,537 active cases. The Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, stated that they have 661 active cases and the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, stated that they have 1,673 active cases.

REGULAR Fumigation, SAYS COMMISSIONER

K K Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, stated that regular spraying of insects and fogging of the areas has been done to prevent vector- and water-borne diseases. The Administrator complimented the Municipal Corporation on this effort which has led to reduction in dengue cases, a statement issued by the administration said.

