V P Singh Badnore pushes for rapid testing, screening for delivery boys

V P Singh Badnore. (File) V P Singh Badnore. (File)

WITH THE city being declared a hotspot, the Chandigarh Administration is now exploring the possibility of rapid testing.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore told officers and doctors to explore the possibility of procuring or utilising rapid testing facility as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

Health Secretary Arun Gupta told The Indian Express that they are working on it and it will be done in specific areas where required.

Adviser Manoj Parida mentioned that he has discussed with the Punjab and Haryana governments to run their offices in Chandigarh with minimal staff, since the entire city has been declared as the hotspot district and is under curfew.

After a pizza delivery boy tested positive in Delhi leading to isolation of 72 families, Badnore directed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure that all staff of Municipal Corporation, including vendors, vehicle drivers, and sanitation workers, must be medically screened, sanitised and provided with safety gears, since they are interacting with the residents more frequently. He directed that all the online home delivery agencies should be directed to follow similar measures, failing which their permissions should be cancelled.

Parida said, “Private companies doing doorstep delivery have to certify their couriers as medically screened, sanitised, issued safety gears before they are allowed permission to operate. Doorstep delivery of cooked food or pizza will continue to remain banned in Chandigarh.”

