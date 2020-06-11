Badnore okays amended excise policy, to come into force from July 1

Due to outbreak of coronavirus, the Excise Policy 2020-21 could not be notified or implemented. Due to outbreak of coronavirus, the Excise Policy 2020-21 could not be notified or implemented.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, has approved the amended excise policy that will be effective from July 1, 2020, to March 2021.

Due to outbreak of coronavirus, the Excise Policy 2020-21 for the whole year (April 1,2020 to March 31,2021) could not be notified or implemented. As a result, the excise policy for the year 2019-20 was extended up to June 30, 2020.

“The Amended Excise Policy aims at balancing the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers/ retailers and the government,” the administration said in a statement.

The allotment of licensing units will be made through complete e-tendering system for more transparency and complete online system for issuance of permit/passes to facilitate trade and Industry has also been introduced.

According to the amended policy, the number of licensing units (CL/IMFL) have been reduced from 95 to 94. To curb the menace of cartelization and monopolistic practices, a single person/entity will be entitled to allotment up to a maximum of 10 vends only.

The total basic quota to be allotted will comprise 75 Lac Proof Litre of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 7.5 Lac Proof Litre of Country Liquor (CL) and 2.47 Lac Proof Litre of Imported Foreign Liquor (Bio Brands i.e. Whisky).

The quota of country liquor has been rationalised keeping in view less demand in city shops and quota of IFL has also been rationalised keeping in view the less demand for IFL in village shops, the policy stated.

In order to promote ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, the retail licensees will have to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around the shop, failing which a penalty of Rs 10,000 for the first time and for subsequent non-compliance, a penalty of Rs 20,000 shall be imposed.

The cow cess will also be applicable in the Excise Policy 2020-21 (July 1,2020 to March 31,2021 ). This cess will be levied at Rs 5 per bottle of 750 ml of country liquor, Rs 5 per bottle of 650 ml of beer and Rs 10 per bottle of 700ml/ 750 ml of whisky and will be deposited by the wholesale licensees in the dedicated bank account of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

The levy of covid cess will also be applicable. This cess will be levied @ 5% on minimum retail sale prices of all categories of liquor to be deposited by the wholesale licensees in the dedicated bank account of Municipal Corporation. This cess will be levied up to December 31,2020, or as per the instructions issued by the Chandigarh Administration.

To promote Digital India Programme, the arrangement of online deposit of excise levies will start and the payment of all the amounts relating to the excise levies will be made through electronic payment platform like debit cards, credit cards, RTGS, NEFT etc.

“Due to outbreak of coronavirus, all the excise licensees will comply with the guidelines announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India and State Disaster Management Authority, U.T., Chandigarh from time to time to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the UT said.

