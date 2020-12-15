VP Badnore directs Chandigarh’s medical institutions to prepare for rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday requested the Chandigarh’s medical institutions to buckle up for the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine. (Express photo)

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday requested the Chandigarh’s medical institutions to buckle up for the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine.

The Administrator also said that there must be an internal mortality audit, so that the fatality rate before and after Covid-19 could be assessed.

He directed the doctors to focus on patients in home quarantine, specially the vulnerable and those immuno-compromised, so that they are regularly monitored and recover from the disease at the earliest.

The Administrator appealed to the private hospitals to provide details of their doctors and medical staff to the Administration so that the medical workers at the private hospitals are also given priority during Covid-19 vaccination, as per the norms of the Centre.

