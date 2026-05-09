‘Badmashi’ remarks against Bhajan Lal, Chander Mohan | Panchkula court restrains Haryana MP from making ‘defamatory’ statements

The advocate said the plaintiff sought directions restraining the defendant from making any further remarks against him and his family.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readMay 9, 2026 02:21 PM IST
Rekha SharmaThe matter has been listed for August 7 for filing of written statement and reply by Rekha Sharma.
Make us preferred source on Google

A Panchkula civil court has restrained BJP MP Rekha Sharma from making remarks, which “to a prudent man seems to be defamatory in nature”, against former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan.

On May 7, Civil Judge (Junior Division) Arunima Chauhan, while hearing a civil suit filed by Mohan, passed the order on an application seeking ad-interim stay before filing of written statement and reply by the defendant, BJP MP Rekha Sharma.

Appearing for the plaintiff, Chander Mohan, Advocate Deepanshu Bansal submitted that during the campaign for the ongoing Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections, the defendant made “grave and reckless allegations”.

On April 24, the defendant allegedly called Chander Mohan and his late father Bhajan Lal “badmash” and attributed their political success to “badmashi”, the advocate said.

Mohan’s counsel also submitted that several dignitaries were present at the venue and media covered the event, due to which the remarks were widely shared. The remarks allegedly defamed the image of the plaintiff and his father before the public.

The advocate said the plaintiff sought directions restraining the defendant from making any further remarks against him and his family.

While the defendant opposed the plea and argued that the statement in question was a mere remark on the opposition party’s working style. It was neither intended to be defamatory nor spread by the defendant. It was also argued that whether the comments and video were defamatory would be examined during trial.

Story continues below this ad

After hearing arguments, the court observed, “Now whether the said statement and remarks made by the defendant are defamatory or not shall be contemplated over during the trial of the case and at this stage, the only fact to be cogitated over is as to whether defendant is liable to be restrained or not.”

The court also observed, “Sentiments of the plaintiff (Chander Mohan) have been deeply hurt by the remarks… if any such act is repeated, the same shall only create more complexities and lead to multiplicity of litigation.”

In its order, the court said, “Considering the same, in order to ensure peaceful and smooth Panchkula Municipal Corporation Elections, 2026, defendant is hereby restrained from making any such remark against the plaintiff and his father which to a prudent man seems to be defamatory in nature.”

The court, however, clarified that, “This order shall not be construed as curbing the right of fair political criticism of the defendant in any manner.”

Story continues below this ad

The matter has been listed for August 7 for filing of written statement and reply by Rekha Sharma.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments