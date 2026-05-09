‘Badmashi’ remarks against Bhajan Lal, Chander Mohan | Panchkula court restrains Haryana MP from making ‘defamatory’ statements

A Panchkula civil court has restrained BJP MP Rekha Sharma from making remarks, which “to a prudent man seems to be defamatory in nature”, against former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan.

On May 7, Civil Judge (Junior Division) Arunima Chauhan, while hearing a civil suit filed by Mohan, passed the order on an application seeking ad-interim stay before filing of written statement and reply by the defendant, BJP MP Rekha Sharma.

Appearing for the plaintiff, Chander Mohan, Advocate Deepanshu Bansal submitted that during the campaign for the ongoing Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections, the defendant made “grave and reckless allegations”.

On April 24, the defendant allegedly called Chander Mohan and his late father Bhajan Lal “badmash” and attributed their political success to “badmashi”, the advocate said.

Mohan’s counsel also submitted that several dignitaries were present at the venue and media covered the event, due to which the remarks were widely shared. The remarks allegedly defamed the image of the plaintiff and his father before the public.

The advocate said the plaintiff sought directions restraining the defendant from making any further remarks against him and his family.

While the defendant opposed the plea and argued that the statement in question was a mere remark on the opposition party’s working style. It was neither intended to be defamatory nor spread by the defendant. It was also argued that whether the comments and video were defamatory would be examined during trial.

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After hearing arguments, the court observed, “Now whether the said statement and remarks made by the defendant are defamatory or not shall be contemplated over during the trial of the case and at this stage, the only fact to be cogitated over is as to whether defendant is liable to be restrained or not.”

The court also observed, “Sentiments of the plaintiff (Chander Mohan) have been deeply hurt by the remarks… if any such act is repeated, the same shall only create more complexities and lead to multiplicity of litigation.”

In its order, the court said, “Considering the same, in order to ensure peaceful and smooth Panchkula Municipal Corporation Elections, 2026, defendant is hereby restrained from making any such remark against the plaintiff and his father which to a prudent man seems to be defamatory in nature.”

The court, however, clarified that, “This order shall not be construed as curbing the right of fair political criticism of the defendant in any manner.”

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The matter has been listed for August 7 for filing of written statement and reply by Rekha Sharma.