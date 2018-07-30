Badals spent crores on ads in run up to state elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File) Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File)

Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday hit out at previous SAD-BJP government and stated the government spent Rs 184 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media in the election year.

Addressing media, while corroborating his claims with RTI information, Sidhu said the Prakash Singh Badal government spent Rs 184 crore of tax payers’ money on advertisements in 2016-17. Mocking SAD, he said so much money was spent for just 15 seats — the number the Akalis won in 2017 assembly elections.

He said he did not know whether action would be taken against Badals or not, but the government would certainly take action against the officials of Punjab’s Public Relations department, who helped his predecessors in the “scam”.

He added that during 2015 to 2017, Badals spent Rs 236 crore on advertisements.

“Closer to the election, they spent Rs 1.90 crore on advertisements everyday. This is not a joke. Why doesn’t former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal give such advertisements now? Why doesn’t he fly in a chopper? It is easy to waste public money,” said Sidhu.

