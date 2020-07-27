Badals connived with Dera to seek votes: Pargat Singh

Pargat said that if the Akali-BJP government had taken the matter seriously in 2007 then the sacrilege would not have happened in 2015. Pargat said that if the Akali-BJP government had taken the matter seriously in 2007 then the sacrilege would not have happened in 2015.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh on Sunday accused the Badals (former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son, deputy CM Sukhbir Badal) of conniving with the Dera Sacha Sauda to seek votes of the Dera followers during the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2012 Assembly elections.

The former Olympian claimed that following the cancellation report filed by the Bathinda police against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2007 blasphemy case, the dera head had indulged in another crime of sacrilege in 2015.

Pargat said that if the Akali-BJP government had taken the matter seriously in 2007 then the sacrilege would not have happened in 2015. He alleged the police were working under pressure of the SAD government of the day.

The Congress MLA said that the father-son duo should tell the people of Punjab, especially the Sikh community, why no action was taken against the Dera head in the blasphemy case.

He added that the matter of Dera head wearing the robes akin to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh was not investigated properly in 2007.

