Badals saved Channi’s brother in City Centre Scam, CM returned favour by saving Majithia: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President and MP Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said that the Channi government is hand-in-glove with the Badals as the latter had protected the chief minister’s brother in the City Centre scam. And now, Channi has returned the favour by protecting SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drug case, alleged Mann.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said that Channi government did nothing throughout its regime and even failed to maintain law and order in Punjab. “That’s why the people of Punjab have made up their minds to support Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

Mann accused Charanjit Singh Channi of taking ‘light’ and “time pass” action against Majithia in the drug case. He said that there was a ‘deal’ between Channi and the Badal family in place even before the FIR was filed. “That’s why Congress government did not arrest Majithia even after FIR or the rejection of his anticipatory bail from Mohali District Court,” he said.

Mann said that legal action against Majithia in the drug case met the same fate as Transport Minister Raja Warring’s action against the buses of Badal family because Congress leaders didn’t take legal actions to punish mafia but to mislead the people of Punjab. Mann said that with the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, AAP will reopen these files and take exemplary action against mafia and corrupt leaders.

He said that Captain Amarinder Singh had sworn a sacred oath with ‘Gutka Sahib’ in his hands to eliminate the drug mafia from Punjab in just four weeks but didn’t take a single action against Majithia during his tenure of four-and-a-half years. He said that it is now clear to everyone that Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD and BJP are all partners.

Mann congratulated Balbir Singh Rajewal for Sanyukt Samaj Morcha front and said that AAP didn’t offer anyone to be their CM face but the party will soon announce one. He did not answer questions if he was the CM face of the party.