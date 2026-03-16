‘We are only state without a capital… Delhi parties destroyed Punjab,’ says Badal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Stressing that the Akalis are committed to “correcting the historical injustices” inflicted on Punjab, including by denying the state its own capital, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that “Delhi parties have destroyed Punjab”.
Addressing a rally at Faridkot as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao’ movement along with senior leader Parambans Singh Romana, the SAD president claimed that Punjabi speaking areas were excluded from Punjab while reconstituting the state on linguistic basis and half of the state’s river water was given to Rajasthan.
“Punjab is the only state which does not have its own capital,” Badal said, adding that this happened because the Congress favoured Haryana vis-à-vis Punjab.
“We are also the only state in the country in which Punjabi speaking areas were left out while reconstituting it on linguistic lines. Half of our river waters was also arbitrarily given to Rajasthan by the Congress in violation of the Riparian Principle which clearly states that states through which rivers flow have the sole right over its waters.”
“These parties still want to take away the remaining water of the state by completing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. If this water has not flowed through the canal till now it is because of the SAD. If this water had flown to Haryana our state would have turned into a desert,” the SAD chief added.
Badal said “the parties of Delhi” can never have the same concern for you as the SAD as they “come to rule and loot”. “Our purpose is to serve you.”
Appealing to the people of the state to stop “experimenting” towards rival parties, he said that such parties can never “have the same concern and commitment for Punjab and Punjabis like the SAD”.
“Tomorrow a person may appear who gives the impression that he is even more Panthic than us. Remember such persons are puppets of agencies.”
Badal claimed that if the Malwa belt was prosperous today it was because of the SAD.
“We are responsible for Punjabis getting a Minimum Support Price (MSP) on wheat and paddy. Parkash Singh Badal is responsible for removing the problem of waterlogging in this area. He also established the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences which has ensured provision of quality health services in this and neighbouring districts.”
Senior leaders who spoke on the occasion included Romana, Mantar Singh Brar, N K Sharma, Satish Grover, Suba Singh Singh Badal, Sher Singh Mandwala and Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram