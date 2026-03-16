‘We are only state without a capital… Delhi parties destroyed Punjab,’ says Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing media during a press conference at party office in sector 28 Chandigarh. Express Photo *** Local Caption *** SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing media during a press conference at party office in sector 28 Chandigarh. Express Photo

Stressing that the Akalis are committed to “correcting the historical injustices” inflicted on Punjab, including by denying the state its own capital, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that “Delhi parties have destroyed Punjab”.

Addressing a rally at Faridkot as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao’ movement along with senior leader Parambans Singh Romana, the SAD president claimed that Punjabi speaking areas were excluded from Punjab while reconstituting the state on linguistic basis and half of the state’s river water was given to Rajasthan.

“Punjab is the only state which does not have its own capital,” Badal said, adding that this happened because the Congress favoured Haryana vis-à-vis Punjab.