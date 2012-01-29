Badal govt utilised only 38% central grants: Sibal

Hours before the election campaign came to an end in Punjab on Saturday,Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Kapil Sibal said that Akali-BJP government had neither used central grants nor had it put its own share for the development of the state. The state used just 38 per cent of the total grant sent by the UPA government to Punjab in last five years.

The money was spent only on the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) while grants remained either unused or heavily under-utilised in all other departments, Sibal said while talking to the media here.

They are demanding a strong Lokpal Bill from us while in Punjab state Lokpal was appointed in 1996. Here the Lokpal is appointed by the Chief minister and has no power to investigate cases, he said while adding that the state should make its own Lokpal stronger before seeking the same at the centre.

If voted to power,Congress will make amendments in the state Lokpal Bill to make it stronger, he added.

On Baba Ramdevs appeal to the voters in Punjab to vote against the Congress,Sibal said that there was nothing wrong in it and he could make such appeals.

He also found no problems in Rahul Gandhi announcing Capt Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate.

On the state of education in Punjab,Sibal said that state government has been boasting about opening four universities,including the Chitkara ,DAV and Guru Granth Sahib universities. (These are all private universities,so what is the contribution of state government, he asked while adding that the UPA government has given Central university to the state in Bathinda.

He also lashed out at the Badal government for commercialisation of education.

When we try to bring a legislation pertaining to the accreditation of the universities to bring qualitative change in education sector,the Opposition makes hue and cry, he added.

