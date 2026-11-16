Once a Badal challenger, now an ally: Jagir Kaur returns to SAD, second time in 2 years

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Sunday returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the second time in just over two years, making peace with the Badal family she had once accused of treating the party and the Sikh shrine body as their “personal property”.

The 72-year-old three-time former MLA rejoined the SAD in her hometown Begowal in Kapurthala district, where she repeatedly invoked her personal ties with the Badals, particularly former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, and pledged to work under the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The political reversal marked a striking full circle for Kaur. Once among the most vocal challengers to the Badal family’s control over the party and its religious affairs, she said on Sunday that political differences were now behind her and that she would work wholeheartedly to strengthen the SAD and help bring it back to power.

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Welcoming Kaur and her supporters, Sukhbir appointed her Bholath halqa in-charge, giving her a formal organisational role ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Bholath is currently represented by Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, while Kaur had represented the constituency three times as a SAD MLA — in 1997, 2002 and 2012.

Kaur’s return came days after former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, another prominent rebel Akali leader, rejoined the SAD.

From rebellion to reconciliation

The return is particularly significant given Kaur’s confrontation with the SAD leadership over the past four years.

In November 2022, she was expelled from the party after refusing to withdraw her candidature for the SGPC president’s election against the SAD-backed Harjinder Singh Dhami, who eventually defeated her.

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During that confrontation, Kaur accused the Badal family of exercising excessive influence over the SGPC and demanded that the religious body be freed from political interference. She questioned the practice of choosing the SGPC president through what she called the “lifafa” or envelope system, alleging that the decision was effectively made by the Badal family before the election.

She also proposed that the SGPC have its own television channel for live Gurbani telecasts instead of depending on PTC, which she associated with the Badals. Her broader argument was that neither the SAD nor the SGPC should be treated as anyone’s personal fiefdom.

She returned to the SAD in March 2024, with both sides acknowledging mistakes and calling a truce. At the time, Kaur had said she had returned unconditionally and did not want an election ticket, describing herself as ready to work as a “sewadar”.

That reconciliation, however, lasted only briefly.

Kaur, a former minister and four-time SGPC president, subsequently joined other dissident Akali leaders in the SAD Sudhar Lehar. In August 2025, she and leaders including Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Talwandi, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and others formed the SAD (Punar Surjit), with former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh as its president. Kaur became one of the prominent faces of the breakaway group, and her differences with Sukhbir increasingly acquired a Panthic dimension, with the rebels questioning his leadership and his handling of directions issued by the Akal Takht.

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On Sunday, however, Kaur said the breakaway experiment had failed to achieve its political objective and that the division among Akali factions was weakening the Panthic party. She also cited the group’s failure to secure registration with the Election Commission of India.

Recalling the Badals

Kaur’s speech at Begowal sought to underline that her relationship with the Badal family had survived their political differences.

Recalling Parkash Singh Badal’s contribution to Bholath, she spoke of a Diwali visit during which he sanctioned Rs 72 crore for sewerage projects in three major towns of her constituency. She said she could never repay the debt she owed him for the development works carried out in the area.

She also recalled the Badal family’s presence at her daughter’s wedding. Parkash Singh Badal, she said, had told her that even his own family rarely managed to assemble together, but everyone had made it a point to attend her daughter’s marriage.

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For Kaur, those memories appeared to provide a bridge between her past confrontation with the Badals and her decision to return to their political fold.

She also pledged the support of her Bholath team and workers to Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s campaign against drugs, saying that while differences had existed in the past, saving Punjab’s youth from drugs was a larger cause.

Kaur acknowledged that mistakes could happen in political life and said she was ready to move beyond the past.