Badal & Bijli: Safari comes to life again as Ludhiana zoo welcomes Royal Bengal tiger pair

Without a big cat for more than a year, the Ludhiana Zoo cum Tiger Safari welcomed a pair of Royal Bengal tigers — Badal (male) and Bijli (female), on Wednesday. Both aged between two and five years approximately, were acquired from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Ludhiana Zoo incharge, Narinder Singh, told The Indian Express: “Our lone tiger, Aman, died of old age issues in December 2024. Since then, the zoo has been without tigers. The Tiger Safari was closed. Now, we have welcomed this pair — Badal and Bijli — from Maharashtra. People can now visit the Safari which will be opened soon once both animals stabilise and adapt.”