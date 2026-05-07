Badal & Bijli: Safari comes to life again as Ludhiana zoo welcomes Royal Bengal tiger pair

Without a big cat for more than a year, the Ludhiana Zoo cum Tiger Safari welcomed a pair of Royal Bengal tigers — Badal (male) and Bijli (female), on Wednesday. Both aged between two and five years approximately, were acquired from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, Maharashtra.
The Ludhiana Zoo incharge, Narinder Singh, told The Indian Express: “Our lone tiger, Aman, died of old age issues in December 2024. Since then, the zoo has been without tigers. The Tiger Safari was closed. Now, we have welcomed this pair — Badal and Bijli — from Maharashtra. People can now visit the Safari which will be opened soon once both animals stabilise and adapt.”
The zoo incharge said, “This pair was born and raised in the wild… was rescued from the wild after they started having conflicts so we do not know their exact age. We have named them Badal and Bijli. We are hopeful they will adapt to Ludhiana zoo’s conditions soon. We are providing them with an adequate diet and other facilities.”
“As of now, both are stable and responding positively.”
He said, “For now, we have kept them in their enclosures but soon we will release them in the safari so that they live in a natural environment.”
The transfer of the pair from Maharashtra was led by Basanta Raj Kumar, Chief Wildlife Warden (Punjab), and Vikram Singh Kundra, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Phillaur.
Over the years, the Ludhiana Tiger Safari has lost several big cats — some even under suspicious circumstances.
In 2024, tiger Nav died of septicemia, a severe bloodstream infection. Another tiger named Chirag died in 2023 due to old age, while a pair — Money and Icchran — died of “natural causes” in 2020. In 2019, Deepak died of old-age issues, and two tigresses — Mohini and Elaichi — died of infections in 2013.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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