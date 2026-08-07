Badal backs students’ protest, says time to kick out ‘Dilliwalas’ for exam scams in Punjab

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday extended support to students protesting outside Punjabi University in Patiala seeking the resignation of education minister Harjot Singh Bains.
Addressing a gathering of students protesting under the banner ‘Bhavikh Bachao Morcha’, Badal said that both Bains and health minister Dr Balbir Singh shouldn’t continue as ministers. “They have to take full responsibility for the paper leaks and the 10+ exam scams that have impacted over 10 lakh youth in Punjab,” he said.
Urging students to create a mass movement to throw the anti-youth and anti-Punjab AAP government out of power, Badal said, “We are here to expose AAP’s hypocrisy. They went to Delhi to fight for students, but when they were questioned by the media there about paper leaks in Punjab, they denied that. This is completely unacceptable because the Punjab Chief Minister himself has gone on record to officially admit in March 2023 that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test paper had leaked.”
Detailing the multiple exam scams under the AAP dispensation in Punjab, Badal said, “There have been over 10 exam leaks, including the latest Pharmacy Officers paper leak last month. Instead of admitting its fault and taking corrective measures to stem this rot by dismissing guilty ministers, the AAP government has gone into a denial mode. They are busy advertising a fake ‘Sikhiya Kranti’ when on the ground they have absolutely failed.”
Highlighting the AAP’s inefficiency, Badal said, “Yesterday, AAP leaders themselves admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that out of 1945 senior secondary schools, they don’t have principals in 1200 of them! Out of 5600 sanctioned posts in govt colleges, 3200 are vacant! For everything, the only strategy that AAP adopts is lying.’ He also condemned the manner in which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insulted the intelligence of the youth of Punjab by claiming that the Pharmacy Officer paper case was that of cheating when it had been proven that sophisticated devices were used to leak the paper from the examination centres.
While addressing the issue of recruitment, Badal announced that 100% government jobs would be reserved for Punjabis once the SAD takes over the reins of the State in 2027.
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