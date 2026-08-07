Badal backs students’ protest, says time to kick out ‘Dilliwalas’ for exam scams in Punjab

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday extended support to students protesting outside Punjabi University in Patiala seeking the resignation of education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Addressing a gathering of students protesting under the banner ‘Bhavikh Bachao Morcha’, Badal said that both Bains and health minister Dr Balbir Singh shouldn’t continue as ministers. “They have to take full responsibility for the paper leaks and the 10+ exam scams that have impacted over 10 lakh youth in Punjab,” he said.

Urging students to create a mass movement to throw the anti-youth and anti-Punjab AAP government out of power, Badal said, “We are here to expose AAP’s hypocrisy. They went to Delhi to fight for students, but when they were questioned by the media there about paper leaks in Punjab, they denied that. This is completely unacceptable because the Punjab Chief Minister himself has gone on record to officially admit in March 2023 that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test paper had leaked.”