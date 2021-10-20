Bad roads, unkempt parks: Locals vent their ire at Chandigarh MC meet

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) began with ‘Corporation Aapke Dwar’, with dignitaries meeting residents in Sector 45, listening to their grievances and addressing them. However, they had to face some critical moments when some people took a dig at them, highlighting problems that have been pending since long.

“Mayor sahab both khushi ki baat hai ki aap yahan aaye hain… welcome hai… ab aap ye batayen ki agle saal aayenge… ya aise hi seedha 5 saal baad aayenge…,” an elderly resident of sector 45 said as Mayor, Commissioner, Area Councillor and officers turned up at “Nigam Aapke Dwaar”.

Sanjeev Bansal from President of Super Resident Welfare Association Sector 45 A said that he has been making complaints for the last year and half but received no response. Bansal highlighted the problem of encroachment on V5 road that has not been cleared, despite the numerous complaints.

Another resident, Harish Chutani, talked about the terrible condition of roads and the poor quality of re-carpeting work done recently. “Atleast, the material that is being used should be checked,” he added. Resident Baldev Sahai talked about about the increasing wild plant growth in the area. Another resident pointed out that the park in which the meeting was being held was cleaned for the first time in the past six months because the officials were coming.

“Today’s exercise by MC was just a face saving event in the wake of the strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling dispensation. Most RWAs abstained themselves from today’s meet. Sector 45A road is always illegally occupied, causing obstruction to vehicular movement. Sector 45C and D have been converted into mini dump yards. The open space at Sector 45B have been occupied by sand mafia in connivance with councillors. We got the toe wall and federation park work done by knocking the doors of the high court,” Ashok Nabhewala, President, Sector 45 RWA Federation stated.

“We didn’t attend the meeting as no one has come to our sector for any development work for last four and the half years,” said Sector 45A RWA vice president and a retired wing commander Gurmail Singh.

CFORWO stated that the civic body should come up with a roster of meetings so that everyone attends it. “MC should come up with a roster of its meetings and display it on web,” Vinod Vashisht, Convener, CFORWO said.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC said that now people will not have to run after the officers for getting their work done but the officials will themselves reach to them and solve their complaints. She said that a timeline should be fixed for works which cannot be solved on time and the concerned person should be informed on the phone. She also said that information regarding the presence of the officials in the respective areas will be shared by different mediums of communications.