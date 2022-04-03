Bad roads take a heavy toll on business in Panchkula

Written by Aniket Dadhwal & Deepak Pandita

It is not business as usual in Industrial Area Phase I, Panchkula, especially between plot numbers 81 and 97. Reason: The worsening condition of roads for the last one year.

This stretch houses several automobile dealerships. Industrialists allege the blocked sewerage system in the area has formed pools of dirt and garbage in front of their establishments. Apart from affecting their business, it causes inconvenience to the locals as well.

The roads have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other infectious bacteria. The industrialists complain a large number of employees of the local dealerships were affected by dengue and other infections recently.

What’s worse is the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to their complaints.

Madhu Goyal, managing director, BOSCH Service Centre, said, “Our business is getting affected due to the negligence of authorities in this matter. If the situation remains same, it is going to deteriorate in the monsoon season. If heaps of garbage, filth and potholes continue to exist on the roads in front of our premises, we may have to shut down our business.”

She added, “The construction of bridge which started in 2019 is still not finished. Due to the delay, they have stopped the laying of sewerage lines too. There are several car dealerships. Our clients come to us for getting their vehicles serviced. We do our job, clean their cars and the moment they take their vehicle out of the service centre, they land straight into the potholes filled with sewage water and garbage.”

Ashu, director of Berkely Hyundai, said, “Our brand image and our business are getting hit. Who will come to our dealership with such garbage and potholed roads in front of our showrooms? I have filed numerous complaints but there is no response.”

“In rainy season the water comes inside showrooms. It is a menace and the authorities don’t come to our rescue. We have knocked at everybody’s door, but have not got any relief so far,” another industrialist said.

However, when contacted, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “The work tender for the repair of the roads throughout Panchkula has been allotted. The work in phase-1 Industrial Area will start shortly. The roads are being repaired in phases.”