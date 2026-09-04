‘Backstabbing is everywhere. Ask Manish Tewari’: Vice-President at Panjab University

During his first visit to Panjab University in Chandigarh Friday, Vice-President and Chancellor C P Radhakrishnan told students “not to lose heart” over setbacks, which he said are part of life, and that mental strength is key to moving forward.
“Failure is a part of life. I have also failed many times, not because of my effort, but because of somebody else’s efforts also,” Vice-President Radhakrishnan said.
“Backstabbing will be there everywhere…. You ask Manish Tewari ji. How many backstabs he has taken in his career,” he said, referring to the Congress MP who represents Chandigarh in Lok Sabha.
“Everyone sitting on the dais, including me, had to face backstabs. They are well covered by my coat. It is not happening to only one person; it is happening to every person. In spite of that, we have to move forward.”
The reference to Tewari came weeks after the Chandigarh MP was left out of the Congress’s newly announced Punjab organisational and election committees, prompting speculation about his standing within the party.
Tewari responded with a cryptic social media post about the “insecurities of individuals and institutions”, amid questions about his sidelining ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
‘Safety audit of the entire campus’
Radhakrishnan, who was at the university to inaugurate an Advanced Instrumentation Facility and the Tech Innovation Forum, also said campus safety would remain his priority following the death of a PhD student on the campus on July 29.
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“As soon as I heard of the unfortunate death of the PhD student, I ordered the university officials to undertake a comprehensive safety audit of the entire campus and take all necessary corrective measures,” he said.
An internal committee has been constituted to review the existing infrastructure and submit a detailed report. Radhakrishnan stressed that the safety and well-being of students and staff must remain the university’s highest priority.
‘Ideas shouldn’t remain within institutional walls’
Speaking about research and innovation, Radhakrishnan said universities must align their research with national priorities as India moves towards a developed economy.
“As we move towards the goal of a developed and Viksit Bharat, our research must increasingly focus on national priorities. I am confident that the advanced scientific facilities inaugurated today will further strengthen the university’s contribution in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” he said.
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“The ideas emerging from classrooms and laboratories should not remain confined within institutional walls. The entire world should take them. Let them create opportunities for youth and contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat,” he added.
Radhakrishnan said his ultimate aim was to make Panjab University one of the best universities in the world. He said he was “openly appealing to all” for ideas and assured Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari of his support in making the university the best in the world.
In his address, Tewari asked the Vice-President whether the region could host a fully funded central university focused on semiconductor research and robotics, similar to one established in Andhra Pradesh.
Tewari spoke of his long association with Panjab University, saying he was “actually born and brought up in the university”.
‘Mind shouldn’t be controlled by anything else’
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Radhakrishnan urged students to stay away from drugs and contribute towards building a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”.
“One single personality should be controlled by one’s own mind. And one’s own mind should not be controlled by anything else,” he said, warning students against substance abuse.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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