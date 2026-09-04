‘Backstabbing is everywhere. Ask Manish Tewari’: Vice-President at Panjab University

Radhakrishnan also said universities must align their research with national priorities as India moves towards a developed economy. (Express Photo)

During his first visit to Panjab University in Chandigarh Friday, Vice-President and Chancellor C P Radhakrishnan told students “not to lose heart” over setbacks, which he said are part of life, and that mental strength is key to moving forward.

“Failure is a part of life. I have also failed many times, not because of my effort, but because of somebody else’s efforts also,” Vice-President Radhakrishnan said.

“Backstabbing will be there everywhere…. You ask Manish Tewari ji. How many backstabs he has taken in his career,” he said, referring to the Congress MP who represents Chandigarh in Lok Sabha.

“Everyone sitting on the dais, including me, had to face backstabs. They are well covered by my coat. It is not happening to only one person; it is happening to every person. In spite of that, we have to move forward.”