Back to his roots, but not tradition: 42-yr-old rewrites an exotic farming story

Amrinder Singh, a postgraduate in Physics, has turned 6.5 acres of land into a hub of exotic vegetables and premium leafy greens — earning up to Rs 70 lakh annually while eying to break the Rs 1-crore barrier.

The journey of Amrinder Singh, who hails from Gunno Majra village in Mohali, Amrinder Singh, is anything but conventional. Having secured a msters degree in Physics in the early 2000s, he moved to Bengaluru where he ran laboratory equipment business.

“In Bengaluru, I observed how exotic vegetables and leaves were widely used in fast-food restaurants and global cuisines. I decided to return to Punjab and give farming a try,” says Amrinder.

He returned to his roots in 2006 with an idea that was then unfamiliar to most farmers in Punjab: grow what the market demands, not what tradition dictates. “I did a lot of research and started on an acre with lettuce and other leafy greens and exotic vegetables, gradually expanding it to all my farmland by 2014–15,” he adds.

Today, his fields produce a range of high-value crops rarely associated with the region. From lettuce, rocket leaves (arugula), basil, leek, kale, parsley and celery to colourful varieties of broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, his farm caters to a niche but rapidly growing segment — premium hospitality and food businesses.

“These crops are no longer limited to salads,” he says. “Bakeries use rocket and basil leaves for cake decoration, while restaurants use kale, parsley and celery in a variety of cuisines”.

The shift to exotic vegetable farming has proven lucrative. Depending on quality and demand, his produce fetches between Rs 150 and Rs 350 per kilogram. High-demand crops such as Korean onion, bell peppers and seedless cucumber can generate Rs 10–12 lakh per acre. With two cropping cycles annually, his total earnings reach Rs 60–70 lakh after expenses.

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The farm itself reflects a carefully planned system. Of the total land, one acre is dedicated to bell peppers grown under a polyhouse, while the remaining 5.5 acres are used for open cultivation. Different sections are allocated to specific crops, ensuring both diversity and efficiency.

His success, however, is rooted in meticulous planning and scientific methods. He has developed his own nursery system, raising seedlings on-site before transplanting them into the fields. Crop cycles are staggered to ensure year-round production. For instance, rocket leaves mature within 35–40 days and can be harvested repeatedly every few weeks for up to six months, while lettuce and spring onion take around five to six months from nursery to harvest.

Seasonal crops such as broccoli and cabbage are harvested between January and April, while other varieties are rotated throughout the year. “It’s a continuous process,” Singh explains. “Different varieties grow in different seasons, which keeps production and income steady.”

His produce is supplied primarily to hotels, restaurants and bakeries across the tri-city region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, as well as cities like Ludhiana, Delhi and Jammu. While he also runs a retail outlet, “Exotic Cart” in Chandigarh, bulk supply to institutional buyers remains his core business. The leafy produce is carefully harvested and packed in small boxes to retain freshness and visual appeal, especially for premium buyers.

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The transition from conventional farming to exotic crops has not been without challenges. The venture demands intensive labour, market awareness and consistent quality. He employs four permanent workers and hires additional labour during peak seasons. “It is physically demanding,” he admits, “but the returns make it worthwhile.”

Coming from a traditional farming background, Amrinder believes his model represents the future of agriculture in regions like Punjab. With rising input costs and stagnant prices for staple crops, many farmers are struggling to sustain profits. His experience suggests that diversification and alignment with changing consumer preferences can significantly improve incomes.

“Even in the early years, I realised the returns were multiple times higher than wheat and paddy,” he says. “If done properly, farming can earn more than Rs 1 crore on the same land—and I’m working towards that.”