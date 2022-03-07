Azadi Week festivities get off to a gala start in Chandigarh

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the week-long celebrations of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav by flagging off the vintage car/ bike rally at Lake-42 on Sunday.

This iconic week is being celebrated from March 6 to 13 under an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of progressive India.

Purohit said, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a festival of the awakening of the nation: a festival of fulfilling the dream of good governance and the festival of global peace and development.”

The grand opening saw a series of daredevil stunts by motorcyclists and the dog squad of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The girl students trained by Chandigarh police under Swayam also impressed the gathering by demonstrating different self-defence techniques.

The activities for March 7 include special guided forest tours starting at Paryavaran Bhawan, tapestry weaving workshops at Le Corbusier centre, art workshop by city artists at underpass Sector 17, Kavi Sammelan at Tagore Theatre.