Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week celebrations come to an end

The iconic week celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav came to an end for the City Beautiful on Sunday.

The festival which started on March 6 saw participation by the Tricity residents. Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, was the chief guest at the musical evening organised by the Tourism Department. The final day of the mega week started with a cycle rally in which the sports department organised a 75-km cycle ride within the city in collaboration with Cyclegarh.

Eighty riders from the Cyclegarh group participated in this event. Director (Sports) Tejdeep Singh Saini along with Joint Director (Sports) Dr Sunil Rayat honoured the cyclists with medals, certificates and T-shirts to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. For the fitness enthusiasts of the city, Govt College of Yoga Education and Health organised a mass yoga demonstration at Sector 17, Plaza, in the morning.

Day-long cultural programmes by North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) engaged the art lovers for the entire day. A magic show and a short play based on patriotic theme conducted by Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy kept the residents glued to their seats at Leisure Valley, Sector 10. The kids of the city were also entertained and thrilled by amusement parks and joy rides.

The event ended with a performance by Punjabi folk singer Kamal Heer.