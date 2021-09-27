Azad group opposes Mohali civic body’s move to allot land for keeping cattle

The Azad Group led by former mayor Kulwant Singh has objected to the Municipal Corporation’s decision to shift the cattle out of villages near the dumping ground. The MC is going to give 3.5 acre land to the cattle owners and an agenda item in this regard will be brought in the House meeting which is scheduled to be held on September 28.

The Azad group’s councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari on Sunday alleged that the intention behind allotment of land was not good. He said that the land is being allotted to some people close to former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

“We demand that the land should not be allotted in haste and the opposition councillors must be taken into confidence. We sense something fishy in this and our doubts must be redressed,” he said. The MC is bringing an agenda item to earmark the land for keeping the cattle so that the stray cattle menace could be solved. According to the agenda, the MC shall allot the land on a lease basis to the cattle owners near the dumping ground in sectors 74 and 91 where around 1,000 head of cattle could be kept.

The land will be allotted for three years which would be extendable to one more year. The MC will charge Rs 500 per cattle.

The Azad group councillors alleged that the land was specially allotted for the dumping ground purpose and it should not be allotted for any other purpose.