Ayushman funds: Not misusing funds, people and staff happy, why is Centre having problems, asks Health Minister

Day after Union Health Ministry warned Punjab government of blocking Ayushman funds if the state continued with branding of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday said he hoped the Centre would not stop the funds.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dr Singh said, “We are not misusing funds. They are being utilised in healthcare. I hope they do not stop the grant. They should not do so but if they do, then we will see. We will cross the bridge when we come to it. All state governments do branding. Why is this anyone’s problem.”

He hoped that since health was a fundamental right, the Centre should not stop funds meant for healthcare. “When have they stopped any government’s fund,” he asked, adding, “I sincerely hope they do not stop the funds. Doctors are working hard, the staff is working hard, we are working hard. And the people are happy with the services. Why should the Centre not provide them with healthcare on a petty issue like branding? Also, why should the state and Centre be on loggerheads,” he asked.

The controversy had arisen after the AAP government in Punjab had rebranded the wellness centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics, changed the colour coding and put pictures of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the facade of the clinics. The cash-crunched government is already protesting against the Centre for withholding Rs 2,000 crore towards Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Punjab Mandi Board has defaulted on the payment of a loan taken by former CM Amarinder Singh’s government to waive off farmers loans.

The Union Health Ministry had written to Punjab stating that they would lose Rs 676.11 crore meant for the clinics if the government did not change the colour coding and the facade.

Later, addressing the media, Singh asked what is in colour coding and facade? “They should look at the content. The OPD has increased at these clinics. Staff is happy and the public is also happy,” he said, adding that all previous governments had rebranded, why did the Centre allow that?

He said that the Centre had to give its 60 per cent share of Rs 668 crore in the Rs 1,114 crore Ayushman scheme. Of this, the Centre gave only Rs 438 crore and Punjab, which was to give a matching grant of Rs 445 crore ended up spending Rs 618 crore. “If you add the cost of land, which the state government provided, then the Centre’s share is only 25%,” he said.

He added that former CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s government had renamed Ayush Bima Yojana as Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. “Was that not branding? Their former ally in Punjab, SAD had put picture of former CM on the bicycles given to the the girl students. Why did they not stop the grants then?” the health minister asked.

He said that 15 lakh people are getting the healthcare facility. “Now the people are getting diagnosis, medicines. Our average OPD is 80, 83 to 100. The medical staff that would otherwise go on a furlough are now working as they get incentives. Why didn’t they stop RDF when Captain was misusing it? I am going to write to them that our grants should not be stopped. All health ministers of the states should talk about federalism. I can assure you that all states will be forced to replicate our Aam Aadmi clinic model considering the success,” he said.