Ayushman Bharat scheme cannot be converted by states: Mandaviya in Patiala

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Union government’s flagship programme the Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres cannot be converted to any other scheme by state governments. Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had said the Punjab government was converting Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) into ‘Mohalla Clinics’, a pet project of the ruling AAP, and had warned of stopping the funds for the scheme.

“Health and Wellness Centres scheme cannot be converted. If any state does not want to adopt it, it can stop it, that is one issue. But it cannot be converted,” he said. He added that state governments can promote any model of health on their own, but the central grant cannot be spent on any other state scheme.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya visited Patiala and reviewed the healthcare facilities in the city on Sunday. He also made a surprise visit to review the security arrangements at a NEET-PG exam centre in the city. He also interacted with the candidates’ parents there.

Mandaviya met Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and discussed the healthcare challenges faced by the state. Balbir Singh submitted a detailed memorandum of demands regarding upgradation of health services and infrastructure in Punjab.

The two ministers held discussions on ways to improve healthcare quality and access in Punjab. They also discussed the measures being taken by the government to address the public health issues in Punjab. Talking about the Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state health minister demanded provision of central assistance for critical care blocks in government hospitals and health services in urban and rural areas of Punjab.