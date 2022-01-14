Ayush Bhat, Rushil Khosla win boys’ doubles in ITF World Tennis Juniors tourney

Continuing their fine form, the duo of Aayush Bhat of USA and Rushil Khosla of India claimed the boys’ doubles title in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-2 win over the pair of Fadi Bidan of Lebanon and Thanaphat Boosarawongse of Thailand in the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade 2) at the CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The pair of Bhat and Khosla had earlier scored a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 win over Reiya Hattori of Japan and Lucas Phanthala of France in the semi-finals to advance into the final.

On Friday, Bhat/Khosla started the final with confidence and claimed the opening set 6-3 against Bidan/Boosarawongse to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set too saw the pair of Bhat/Khosla dominating proceedings and the pair won the set 6-2 to claim the title.

In the girls’ doubles final, the pair of Darja Suvirjonkova of Serbia and Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand ended the challenge of Vaishnavi Adkar of India and Rutuja Chaphalkar of USA with a 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 win.

It was a slow start for the pair of Suvirjonkova/Tararudee as they lost the opening set 3-6. The second set, however, saw the pair of Suvirjonkova/Tararudee giving a tough fight to reclaim lost ground and winning 7-5 to restore parity in the match. Suvirjonkova/Tararudee then went on to claim the title with a 10-5 victory against their opponents.

In the boys’ singles category, qualifier Manas Dhamne of India sailed in the final with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Lucas Phanthala of France. The opening set saw both the players giving their best before Dhamne edged ahead and pocketed the set 7-5 to take a 1-0 lead. Dhamne continued playing with control in the second set as well and won it 6-1 to emerge as the winner. In the second semi-final, seventh seed Aayush Bhat ended the challenge of qualifier Bushan Haobam with a 6-4, 6-2 win. Bhat claimed the opening set 6-4 before clinching the second set 6-2 to sail into the final.

In the girls’ singles category, fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand ended the challenge of Vaishnavi Adkar of India with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to sail into the final. The opening set saw Adkar playing with control and winning 6-1. The second set, however, saw Tararudee staging a comeback and winning 6-2 to even the scores and restore parity in the match. The Thai player then claimed the third set 6-2 to seal her spot in the final. In the second semi-final, Vlada Mincheva of Russia scored a 6-3, 7-5 win over second seed Meshkatolzaha Safi of Iran to enter the final. Mincheva claimed the opening set 6-3 before winning the second set 7-5 to enter the final.