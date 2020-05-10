Ayurveda medicine trial to begin on asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Chandigarh

According to Mittal, the Sector 46 hospital is the only private Ayurveda hospital amidst the total 18 selected by the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences under the Ministry of AYUSH to conduct these trials. (Representational) According to Mittal, the Sector 46 hospital is the only private Ayurveda hospital amidst the total 18 selected by the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences under the Ministry of AYUSH to conduct these trials. (Representational)

Trials of an Ayurveda medicine, AYUSH 64, on Covid-19 patients is set to begin at Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College in Sector 46 of Chandigarh. The trial will be conducted only on asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, 30 of whom have already been shifted to the college and hospital.

At least 20 more such patients are scheduled to be shifted to the college and hospital within the next few days. The hospital has a total capacity to house seventy such patients.

“We already have 30 patients with us who have agreed for the trials. They will receive allopathic treatment, but we will also give them the Ayurvedic medicine AYUSH 64 and collate data on the efficacy of the medicine, which will be then given to the ICMR,” says Dr Naresh Mittal, General Secretary of the college management committee.

According to Mittal, the Sector 46 hospital is the only private Ayurveda hospital amidst the total 18 selected by the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences under the Ministry of AYUSH to conduct these trials.

The AYUSH ministry had announced Thursday that it will begin clinical research studies along with the Council of Scientific and Industrial research (CSIR) by conducting trials of four approved Ayurvedic medicines- Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi Peepli and AYUSH 64. These studies will be done as joint initiative between the Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Science and Technology with the aid of CSIR and ICMR.

Earlier, the health secretary for Chandigarh had announced a sudden change of plans in which Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic patients will be shifted to the Ayurveda hospital in Sector 46.

Apart from Ayurveda staff, one doctor from GMCH-32 will be attached to the hospital for allopathic care.

Once the capacity of the hospital is reached, asymptomatic patients or those with mild Covid-19 symptoms will be shifted to the Sood Dharamshala in Chandigarh.

