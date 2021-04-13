Axis Bank theft: Suspect fond of lavish lifestyle, threw party a day before theft

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past an Axis Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

A DAY before stealing Rs 4.04 crore from the currency chest of Axis Bank, Sector 34, the suspect security guard Sunil Kumar had thrown a party at his rented accommodation in Mohali.

Sources said the party was attended by at least half a dozen people, including a fellow guard. One of the fellow guards, Jaswant, was rounded up by the police for questioning.

“The fellow guard, Jaswant, is also from suspect Sunil Kumar’s village in Morni Hills of Haryana. Jaswant informed the police that Sunil is fond of living a lavish lifestyle and was in contact of many women. Two days back, he arranged a party for his friends. Around three months back, Sunil Kumar had visited his village with an unidentified person from Jammu. He informed his family members that the person was jobless and in the search of one,” said sources.

Sources added Jaswant also works with the same private security agency as Sunil, but was deputed in the security of a bank located in Panchkula.

A team of Chandigarh Police visited the suspect’s house in Morni, on Monday.

“We were not happy with Sunil because of his inter-caste marriage. Later, when domestic violence increased between the couple, I expelled him from the property. He is my only son after two daughters and visited us two and half months back along with an unknown person. I have no further idea about my son. Most of the time, he used to stay in his rented accommodation in Mohali. He has a daughter from his wife, who remarried after they couple was divorced. Sunil has studied in Panchkula government college, Sector 1,” Ram Murti, Sunil’s father, told The Indian Express.



The scrutiny of CCTV camera footage shows Sunil Kumar had taken multiple rounds between the strong room, in which the trunk loaded with cash was kept, and another small resting room, in which his belongings were kept. The camera footage shows Sunil hid the stolen currency in a rucksack bag and left the bank around 3.09 am. Sources said representative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also visited the Axis Bank, Sector 34, in this connection on Monday. Sources maintained that an internal probe is going to ascertain any negligence on the part of Punjab Police personnel, who were supposed to check everyone including staff members, who entered and left the bank.

“We are examining the sequence of events, in which the theft took place,” said Ritish Kumar, Axis Bank manager, who is the complainant in this case.

“We are working on various theories. So far, the theft was executed by only Sunil Kumar. We have not ruled out the possibility of involvement of other people, who might have provided logistical help to the suspect,” said SP (city) Ketan Bansal. A case was registered at PS 34.