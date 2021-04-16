Axis Bank theft: 3 Punjab police personnel suspended for negligence, probe ordered

SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena had on Wednesday said that Punjab Police had been informed about the negligence of its personnel. The UT Police is also examining the guidelines of RBI related to the maintenance of currency chest.

Three Punjab police personnel of 3rd Battalion IRB, Punjab, were on Thursday suspended in connection with the theft of R 4.04 crore that took place at the Axis Bank of Chandigarh’s Sector 34.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Roshan Lal and two constables Anil Kumar and Inderjit Singh were suspended for gross negligence in performing their duty following a communication by Chandigarh police.

Commandant, 3rd Battalion, IRB, Jatinder Singh Benipal, said, “We have taken disciplinary action against the three policemen deputed in the security of currency chest in Sector 34. They were suspended. A departmental probe has been ordered against them. Four policemen were deputed for the security of the chest. One of the cops was on leave to appear in an exam.”

The headquarters of 3rd IRB of Punjab police is in Ludhiana.

Preliminary investigation by UT police has suggested negligence on the part of policemen. Sources said UT police had learnt that as the policemen were sleeping, the private security guard took the advantage of the same and escaped with Rs 4.04 crore around 3.10 am last Saturday night. They came to know about the absence of security guard Sunil Kumar around 5.30 am next morning. They informed the officials of the bank at around 6 am. Sources said one has to cross at least three enclosures to reach the currency chest, and the cops were supposed to be stationed in the different enclosures. But, they were allegedly at the same place, and asleep, when crime took place.

