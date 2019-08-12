Away from home, Kashmiri students in Punjab get Eid invite from CM Amarinder Singh

Kashmiri students in Punjab, forced to spend Eid-ul-Adha away from their families, were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday, when they received an Eid invite from the Punjab Chief Minister.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh invited around 125 students from various universities in the state to Punjab Bhavan for lunch.

Claiming he was “confident things would improve soon” in Kashmir, the Chief Minister said, “We cannot replace your families but I hope you consider us your family too.” He also assured the students of their safety and security in Punjab.

Amarinder said though he had not been to Kashmir for a long time due to his busy political schedule, he considered the beautiful Valley his second home.

To this, the students said they too considered Punjab their second home, where they had always felt safe, even after the Pulwama attack. “We have seen that Punjabis have a big heart,” said one student, Faiq Salem, while another thanked Amarinder for hearing their voice.

“Coming here today reminds us of our families,” said Farzana Hafeez, another student, adding till they received the invitation, they had been feeling very lonely, being away from home on Eid.

The students presented the Chief Minister with his portrait, sketched by Abdul Azad, a Fine Arts student of Chandigarh University from Kashmir. The CM gave sweets to the students.

Students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan; CGC Jhanjheri and Landran, Chitkara University, SVIET University Banur, CT University Ludhiana, Lovely University and SWIFT College Rajpura attended the event.

Others present during the interaction included Cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Balbir Singh Sidhu, CM’s media advisor Raveen Thukral, advisor to CM BIS Chahal, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, DGP Dinkar Gupta, DGP Intelligence VK Bhawra, Special Principal Secretary to CM Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Political Secretary to CM Sandeep Sandhu, and OSD to CM Jagdeep Singh Sidhu.