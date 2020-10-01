Awareness campaign against stubble burning launched in Panchkula

Each year in monsoon, paddy refuse is set on fire by farmers, primarily in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh so as prepare their fields quickly before sowing the wheat crop.

In view of incidents of stubble burning, which usually rises with the advent autumn, the district administration has launched an awareness drive in rural Panchkula to dissuade farmers from resorting to the practice and make them aware of the repercussions of crop residue burning Tuesday.

A vehicle was flagged off under the campaign to spread awareness in the villages of Barwala and Raipurrani till October 10.

The awareness vehicle will also provide detailed information about the schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture to the farmers.

The harvest of paddy crop, which has already begun, becomes one of the prime causes of rise in pollution levels around the festivities of Diwali. After the harvest of paddy crops by machines, the stubble or crop residue is burnt to clear the field for new crop. “By burning crop residues, the essential carbon elements, micro-nutrients and bacteria present in the land are destroyed which in turn destroys the natural fertility of the land. It creates a possibility of diseases of heart and lungs due to smoke produced by setting fire and may act as an early trigger for cases of asthma, among other disease,” said city magistrate Dheeraj Chahal, while inaugurating the awareness drive.

He suggested the farmers use crop residue as animal feed. “In view of the ill-effects of burning crop residues, the court has issued guidelines stating that if crop residue is burnt by a farmer, then a fine of Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 will be charged as penalty. An appeal is being made to the farmers to not to burn them,” he said.

