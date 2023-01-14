Awaiting ‘compulsory retirement’, IPS officer booked for assaulting neighbour who didn’t cook for him

Eight months after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved his compulsory retirement, controversial IPS officer Hemant Kalson on Friday landed in fresh trouble after being booked on charges of assault and criminal intimidation for allegedly assaulting his neighbour for refusing to cook dinner for him on Wednesday night.

The state government on May 13, 2022, had announced that it has suspended services of Kalson, an IGP rank officer, “on account of misusing his official power and also tarnishing the image of the department, displaying grave misconduct and conducting himself in a manner unbecoming of a member of the service.”

A final call of retiring Kalson is yet to be taken by the Haryana administration.

In Wednesday’s alleged assault case, the police said, a woman had filed a complaint stating that her neighbour, Kalson, had forcefully entered her house on Wednesday night and asked her to cook dinner for him. When she refused to do so, Kalson allegedly punched her in the face. As her nose started bleeding, her husband called the local police. Kalson, meanwhile, escaped from the spot after threatening the couple with dire consequences if they reported the incident to the police.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 454 (trespassing), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the IPS officer at Pinjore police station. This is the sixth FIR lodged against the tainted officer in the last five years.

At the time of his suspension in May last year, Kalson was facing three FIRs. On May 7, 2022, he allegedly misbehaved and threatened a staff nurse at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital. A few days before this, a review committee, headed by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had recommended Kalson’s premature retirement as he was already facing at least two separate FIRs.

In May 2022, a senior officer had told The Indian Express, “When the file was put before the Chief Minister for approval on May 10, the expression of compulsory retirement was used on it. The CM has approved the proposal.”

Sources said that the state government had next sent Kalson’s file to the Central government for a final approval of its decision to retire the officer, and a decision regarding the same was awaited.

Hemant Kalson is from Haryana’s Bhiwani and was promoted to become an IPS officer from state civil services in 2001. Kalson had earlier claimed that the provisions of premature retirement can’t be applied in his case because he was not facing any charges of corruption, sedition or doubtful integrity. According to Kalsan, he is scheduled to retire on March 31, 2025 at the age of 60 years, being a part of All India Services.

With the Haryana’s chief secretary-led review committee in 2022 recommending Kalson’s premature retirement, the officials had stated, “At the ages of 50 and 55, a review is conducted about the conduct of an officer, their usefulness for the government and also to see whether the officer has been rendered deadwood. In such cases, the committee refuses to grant extension to the officer. After a final decision by the government, the officer concerned doesn’t continue in the service. However, it doesn’t leave a taint on the officer.

It is not a punishment. And all the dues, whatever they are, are paid to the officer concerned. But the government treats such an officer as deadwood.”

Before the alleged assault on a staff nurse in May 2022, two FIRs were already pending against Kalson. One FIR was lodged against the officer for allegedly barging into the house of a woman in Pinjore in August 2020, while another FIR was lodged for opening fire in the air when he had gone to Tamil Nadu as a poll observer in 2019.

The officials claim that the case of Tamil Nadu is under trial at a court there. Kalson has termed the allegations levelled by the staff nurse as baseless.

On the Tamil Nadu case, he had earlier stated that he would approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) adding “I stand acquitted in a departmental inquiry in the matter.” About the Pinjore incident, the IPS officer says, “I have approached the court seeking quashing of the FIR.”