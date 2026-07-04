15 years after Namdhari sect follower’s murder, CBI releases suspect’s sketch

The CBI has issued the sketch of a person believed to be one of the shooters who opened fire on Namdhari sect follower Avtar Singh Tari, killing him on the spot.

More than 15 years after the murder of Namdhari sect follower Avtar Singh Tari, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday released a sketch of one of the suspected assailants and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the case.

According to the CBI, Tari, 57, was shot dead on April 12, 2011, on the Katani Kalan–Chandigarh Main Road in Ludhiana district, when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire with an AK-47. The attackers reportedly fired more than 10 rounds before fleeing the scene.

The case was transferred to the CBI on January 9, 2017. As part of its ongoing investigation, the agency has now issued the sketch of a person believed to be one of the shooters. The CBI’s Special Crime Branch said the identity of informants would be kept confidential.