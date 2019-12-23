Avtar Singh Makkar: A good manager who backed many controversial decisions as SGPC chief

Avtar Makkar not only became head of the SGPC, the apex democratic institute of Sikhs, but also went on to serve for 11 years till he was replaced in 2016. Archive Avtar Makkar not only became head of the SGPC, the apex democratic institute of Sikhs, but also went on to serve for 11 years till he was replaced in 2016. Archive

Avtar Singh Makkar, who died at the age of 78 on Friday, was seen as a surprise pick for the post SGPC head in 2005 at a time when several senior leaders like Jagdev Singh Talwandi were still alive. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal control over the Akali Dal was seen as the biggest reason that a low profile Makkar not only became head of the SGPC, the apex democratic institute of Sikhs, but also went on to serve for 11 years till he was replaced in 2016. His was second longest term as SGPC president.

At the time of his election, Makkar was a seen as a representative of urban Sikhs is SAD politics. His only administrative qualification was that he was president of one of the richest gurdwaras in Ludhiana and had experience in managing it.

Good manager

Makkar is credited with streamlining the management of the Golden Temple and majorly expanding the capacity of its community kitchen. The gurdwaras under the SGPC also adopted better management practices during his tenure. According to his own claim, SGPC’s budget was Rs 240 crore when he joined as president in 2005, but it touched Rs 1050 crore by the time he left in 2016.

Many new buildings were constructed by the SGPC during the Makkar’s regime due to which his critics accused him of running a construction company rather than a religious body.

But education was a sector that saw a major push under him. SGPC opened many new colleges, renovated old ones and offered new courses. Makkar’s focus on education sector was such that it made even SAD chief Sukhbir Badal quip in public that SGPC should concentrate more on the religious activities that running education institutes.

Talking about his legacy, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Avtar Singh Makkar had experience of managing a gurdwara before becoming SGPC president. He used his experience to bring administrative reforms in the SGPC. School and colleges were expanded during his tenure and he also constructed many new buildings. He was the best in management as president. Management was his USP. His impact on the SGPC administration will always be remembered.”

Always in Badals’ shadow

It was Makkar’s appointment as SGPC president by former CM Parkash Singh Badal that brought him into limelight, and he receded into background the moment Sukhbir decided not to continue with him. Though Makkar did good as a manager, he could never emerge out of the shadows of the Badals.

Despite his differences with Sukhbir towards the end of his term, he failed to gain any sympathy of anti-Badal lobby in Sikh politics. The party also did not find him fit for any important responsibility after he moved out as SGPC head.

Unlike Gurcharan Singh Tohra, who served as SGPC president for 25 years, Makkar is not seen as someone who nurtured a new crop of leadership for the community.

“He could shape no political legacy for himself despite being on president post for eleven years. Avtar Singh Makkar showcases the SAD crisis created due to a one-man show,” said Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh. He added: “Parkash Singh Badal made Makkar the SGPC president by ignoring many seniors. No one knew him before he suddenly became president. He remained in the post because he never said no to Badals. He was not a leader. It was proved when he was technically free from the control of Badals from 2011 to 2016, but still made many controversial decisions on the instructions of the Badals.”

Differences with Sukhbir Badal

Makkar continued as SGPC president after Supreme Court put the new SGPC general house, elected in 2011, under suspended animation and asked the executive committee of previous general house to continue with Makkar as its head.

While the SC move gave Makkar a free hand to work as removing him was no more in the hands of party president Sukhbir Badal, it also sowed the seeds of friction between both.

Increasing differences between Sukhbir and Makkar resulted into the termination of services of SGPC chartered accountant S S Kohli in July 2014. However, Kohli was reinstated within 24 hours allegedly under pressure from Sukhbir Badal.

Appointment of Sukhbir’s another close aide Harcharan Singh as SGPC chief secretary in July 2015 was also seen as attempt to tighten the noose around Makkar.

“Harcharan Singh had powers almost parallel to Makkar,” said Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh. Makkar had also alleged Harcharan Singh had given approval to controversial movie ‘Nanak Shah Faqir’ without his consent. SGPC had later revoked this approval to movie.

While Makkar alleged that another controversial decision to pardon Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was taken by Sukhbir Singh Badal despite his disagreement, he had supported it in several statements and also issued an advertisement as SGPC head to back the decision. It was only after the Akali Dal lost power in Punjab that he blamed Sukhbir for steamrolling the pardon move.

Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, who was in the 15-member SGPC executive committee that Makkar headed for eleven years, said: “I watched Makkar very closely. There is huge criticism of Makkar for implementing many controversial decisions. Amendment in Nanakshahi calendar, coming in support of apology to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and sacking Panj Payaras were among such decisions. But I know how painful it was for him to take those decisions. He was not willing to take all three controversial decisions. But he had to take these decisions because there was pressure from party high command. When I say party high command it means Sukhbir Badal and Parkash Singh Badal. Makkar was never given independence to work as president. He was used as a rubber stamp. He had huge differences with Sukhbir Badal. But he was the face of every controversial decision taken by the Badals.” Bhaur had quit SAD after pardon given to Dera head and joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App