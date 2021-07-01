Avoid arrests until absolutely necessary: HC extend directions issued to Haryana, Punjab, UT till August 31

The HC had appointed senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday extended its directions issued on April 28, with regard to streamlining the judicial mechanism, till August 31.

On April 28, the High Court had — amid an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases — issued multiple directions to Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh. Among them was the instruction that unless there was a necessity due to maintenance of law and order or any other emergent case, police should desist from making arrests till June 30. The HC had appointed senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli on Wednesday added that interim orders or directions by the High Court or any subordinate court, meant to operate till further orders, would remain in force till modified, altered or vacated by a specific order.

The HC had on April 28 said: “It is observed that the litigants are not able to get in touch with counsels who in turn are finding it difficult to prepare files and get matters listed at an early date. The situation that has arisen demands that certain measures be taken up so as to ensure that during this crisis, generation of litigation can be controlled for some time.”

The HC bench had said that unless there is necessity of arrest for maintenance of law and order or any other emergent case, in a cognizable offence prescribing sentence up to seven years imprisonment, police shall desist from making arrests upto June 30, without complying with the provision of Section 41A CrPC.