Grocery shop to thriving spice brand: MA graduate leads J-K firm’s rise

Avilasha Salaria credits her husband and her in-laws for encouraging her to take an active role in expanding the business. (Photo: Special arrangement)

When Avilasha Salaria married into the Salaria family in 2019, she stepped into a household long rooted in the grocery trade. Seven years on, the MA graduate is not only carrying forward that legacy but has also become the face of a growing food‑processing venture in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

From an industrial unit at Battal Ballian, Avilasha and her husband Rohit have transformed the family’s traditional kirana (grocery) business into Salaria Foods—a registered food-processing enterprise marketing spices under the ‘Vimal’ brand and pickles under ‘Swad Le’.

While the enterprise is in her name, Avilasha, who is in her early 30s, says the journey has not been hers alone. She credits her husband, brother-in-law Ramneek, and the entire family for encouraging her to take an active role in expanding the business. “I never felt that this was only my husband’s family business. Everyone encouraged me to become a partner and contribute to building a brand,” she said.