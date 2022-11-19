Avani Prashanth claims Women’s Pro Golf Tour title

Sixteen-year-old amateur golfer, Avani Prashanth, continued her fine form on Friday emerging as the winner in the final leg of the WGAI Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday.

The youngster carded a final round score of two-under-70 to emerge as the winner by 13 shots.

The amateur golfer managed an overall score of 12-under-204 to claim the title. Prashanth had carded a first round score of four-under-68 before carding a second round score of six-under-66. Of the five sub-par scores in all ounds in the tournament, Prashanth’s three under-par scores were the highlight. The other two golfers with sub-par scores were Gaurika Bishnoi, who carded a score of two-under-70 in the second round, and Seher Atwal, who shot a third round score of three-under-69.

Prashanth had a sedate front-nine after opening with a bogey. She then had nine pars in a row with many of her putts not dropping in. She finally found the birdies with back-to-back efforts on the 11th and 12th hole. A bogey on the 13th hole was the only blemish for the youngster, but she quickly made up with birdies on the 15th and the 17th hole before making par on the last hole to win the title. The youngster had earlier won the third and eleventh leg of the WPGT as well.

Gaurika Bishnoi, on the other hand, carded a final round score of one-over-73. Bishnoi sank four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey in her final round. She finished with a total of 1-over 217 and 13 shots behind the winner.

Sneha Singh (77-72-75) and Lakhmehar Pardesi were tied-third with overall scores of eight-over-224, while Khushi Khanjau and Seher Atwal finished tied-fifth with an overall score of nine-over-225. Hitakshi Bakshi carded a final round score of five-over-72 to claim the seventh spot with an overall score of 11-over-227.

Chandigarh golfer Saaniya Sharma was tied-tenth along with Rhea Jha, Afshan Fatima and Jia Kataria.