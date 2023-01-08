19-yr-old autorickshaw driver arested for snatching phones

A 19-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for snatching and police recovered at least four cell phones from his possession on Friday night.

The accused was sent to the judicial custody Saturday. Police said that the accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Bittu, who is a resident of village Kajheri, Sector 52, Chandigarh.

Police have also seized his autorickshaw which was used in the crime.

Police said that Vijay had snatched the cell phone from Pahalwan of Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25 on December 14, 2022.

He was apprehended Friday night near Sector 40. Police said that the four recovered cell phones included the cell phone which was snatched from Pahalwan.

A case was registered at Sector 39 police station. Police said that Vijay was earlier arrested for possessing a country made pistol in Mohali.