Autopsy report of BSF constable who died in NCB custody reveals 34 wounds

Jaswiner was arrested based on “technical analysis” allegedly showing he was in contact with smugglers in Pakistan, Punjab, and J&K, the NCB said.

The autopsy report of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jaswinder Singh, who died while in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a month ago, has revealed 34 injuries on his body.

The report further states that while 24 wounds were found to be approximately 2 to 4 days old at the time of his death, nine other injuries were inflicted within 24 hours of his death.

The medical examination, conducted at Civil Hospital, Amritsar, details that the body was ravaged by blunt force trauma from head to toe. The report mentions that doctors found massive bluish-purple bruises on the flanks and gluteal regions, including one on the left buttock measuring 27.5 cm by 17.5 cm.