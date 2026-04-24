Autopsy report of BSF constable who died in NCB custody reveals 34 wounds

The report further states that while 24 wounds were found to be approximately 2 to 4 days old at the time of his death, nine other injuries were inflicted within 24 hours of his death.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readChandigarhApr 24, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Autopsy report of BSF constable who died in NCB custody reveals 34 woundsJaswiner was arrested based on “technical analysis” allegedly showing he was in contact with smugglers in Pakistan, Punjab, and J&K, the NCB said.
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The autopsy report of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jaswinder Singh, who died while in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a month ago, has revealed 34 injuries on his body.

The report further states that while 24 wounds were found to be approximately 2 to 4 days old at the time of his death, nine other injuries were inflicted within 24 hours of his death.

The medical examination, conducted at Civil Hospital, Amritsar, details that the body was ravaged by blunt force trauma from head to toe. The report mentions that doctors found massive bluish-purple bruises on the flanks and gluteal regions, including one on the left buttock measuring 27.5 cm by 17.5 cm.

“The violence was not limited to the limbs and torso. The 34th and most serious injury was a large collection of blood (a severe bruise) trapped between the scalp and the skull on the left side of his head. This was accompanied by a swollen, fluid-filled brain and tiny, pinpoint spots of bleeding inside the brain tissue, all of which indicate that the head suffered a very violent impact,” the report states.

Internal examinations further revealed that the blunt force was strong enough to contuse internal organs, causing a 16.5 cm bruise on the right lung and a contusion on the superior pole of the left kidney. Even the victim’s stomach wall showed signs of internal bleeding.

The incident dates back to March 3 when Jaswinder, 30, who was on leave from his posting in Tripura, was picked up from Miran Sahib town of Jammu while returning home to Diwangarh village near the international border with Pakistan.

He was detained by the NCB’s Jammu unit on allegations of having links with Pakistani drug smugglers. The NCB claimed that during his interrogation, they gathered information regarding narcotics hidden in the Patti area of the Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

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Following his death on March 20, the NCB issued a statement on March 23 saying that on March 19, Jaswinder was taken to Amritsar for further investigation but had developed chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital. “He suffered two cardiac events and died on the morning of March 20 in the hospital.”

While Jaswinder’s mother and wife allege he was falsely implicated in the case, dating back to 2024, and tortured in custody, the NCB says he died of “cardiac events” while under arrest.

Rights activist and lawyer Sarbjit Singh Verka said that the 16-page post-mortem report has described a systematic “third-degree” assault. “The physical evidence of torture is overwhelming, with injuries spanning every major muscle group. These marks are recognised forensic indicators of a victim being struck repeatedly with a rod or cane,” he said.

Jaswiner was arrested based on “technical analysis” allegedly showing he was in contact with smugglers in Pakistan, Punjab, and J&K, the NCB said.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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