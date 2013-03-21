Automatic sprinkler system inaugurated at CGC

Chandigarh Golf Club has installed an automatic sprinkler system for its greens and fairways at the course. The system consists of over 11.5 kilometers of underground pipe line covering all the 9 holes which have been brought under this irrigation system. The complete pipe line is of HDPE which is much superior and withstands pressure variations to prevent leakages.

A total of 349 pop-up sprinklers will get operated all over the course to cover the complete 9 holes. Only tertiary water will be used for the irrigation,thus saving the need for fresh water and being eco-friendly.

The completely computerized system can be programmed to operate at night time or any specific time. This will help extend the playing time as stoppages for watering can be minimised.

Gurinder Sandhu,president,Chandigarh Golf Club inaugurated the system.

SJOBA Rally tomorrow

For the first time,the 26th edition of SJOBA Thunderbolt Sub-Himalayan Rally will see the addition of a new category this year: the SJOBA Challenge (Quad). Team Polaris will participate in this category with four quads (All Terrain Vehicles or ATVs). SJOBA Sub-Himalayan Rally,which is the longest running motorsport event of the country,will be held from March 22 to 24. Entries are officially open and entry forms can be downloaded from http://www.sjobarally.com. The rally has a total of 11 competitive stages and it carries a total prize money of about Rs 2,50,000 and is open to jeeps/gypsies,cars and bikes. The competitors include about 60 teams in the SJOBA Challenge. There will be about 25 teams in SJOBA Endurance Trial while about 25 bikers will take part in the SJOBA Challenge Moto category.

KXIP appoint Raman as assistant coach

Kings XI Punjab has appointed former cricketer WV Raman as the assistant coach of the team ahead of the Indian Premier League 2013 season. “I thank the Kings XI Punjab management for providing me with this opportunity and I am extremely delighted to join Kings XI Punjab. The team has the right mix of experienced as well as young players and I will do my best for the team,” said Raman.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App