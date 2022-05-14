Automatic block making machine, 12-15k paver blocks to be made in a day

Kirron Kher, Chandigarh Member Parliament, inaugurated the fully automatic block making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant at the Construction and Demolition (C and D) Waste Plant site, Industrial Area Phase-I, on Friday. Kher said that with a capacity to produce approximately 12,000-15,000 paver blocks per day, the machine will be a boon not only for the Municipal Corporation (MC) but for the city as well. She said that the demand for efficient and fast production line of the machine reduces the per-unit cost of the blocks, along with high quality, less damaged and accurate concrete products.

She said that using a block making machine in construction has been increasing over the years but this is not a coincidence as concrete blocks offer multiple advantages economically, in terms of constructive performance, as well as in quality and versatility.

While sharing information about the plant, Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, said that keeping in view ease of the citizens, an exclusive system has been set in place for transportation of C and D waste from their door step. The MC vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot of C and D waste for its scientific disposal including loading and unloading at Rs 800 per trip upto 5 kilometers from the waste plant at Industrial Area Phase-I. It will charge an additional Rs 100 per kilometer beyond the first 5 kilometers. Mitra said that people may also transport their C and D waste to the 23 designated collection centers located throughout the city.

Any type of concrete blocks can be produced with consistent quality by fixing different types of moulds in the machine. She said that the scope of work for establishment of the machine involves approximately Rs 1.62 crore including maintenance for next 5 years.

The commissioner said that various concrete products will be produced in the machine, including big and small size kerbs, channels, paver blocks and PCC bricks. She said that it was made mandatory by the Chandigarh Administration that all departments of Chandigarh will only use blocks made from the waste plant for their development works. Others present during the inauguration were Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor Bimla Dubey, area councilor and other councillors and officers of MCC.