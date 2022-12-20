scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Auto driver makes lewd comments at Chandigarh female RJ, arrested

As the RJ tried to click pictures of the driver and the vehicle to note its registration number, the man fled the scene, an officer said. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ file)
An autorickshaw driver who allegedly stalked a female Radio Jockey (RJ) working with a leading radio station in Chandigarh and passed obscene remarks at her a few days ago was arrested Tuesday, Chandigarh Police said.

According to police, the incident happened in Sector 38 as the woman was walking towards her home from her workplace in Sector 25 when the auto driver chased and shouted lewd comments at her on December 15.

As the RJ tried to click pictures of the driver and the vehicle to note its registration number, the man fled the scene, an officer said. The number plate of the vehicle was not clear in the pictures, he said.

The very next day of the incident, the woman tweeted about her ordeal tagging the Director General of Police, SSP. Reacting to the post, SP (city) Shruti Arora directed the area police officers to contact her. In her statement, the victim claimed that the driver deliberately came before her and passed obscene comments and gestures at her.

Official sources said that the visuals of the autorickshaw were caught in the CCTV cameras in Sector 38. “Initially, we were confused over a numerical error in the registration number plate of the auto. Later, the confusion was sorted out. By that time, the accused, a resident of village Dadumajra, managed to escape. We learned that he is also a drug addict. Today, we arrested him following a tipoff,” an officer said. A team headed by Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO Sector 39 police station, arrested him.

“The victim has identified the accused driver. We will shortly divulge the name of the accused. The statement of the woman is being recorded under Section 164 of CrPC,” a police officer said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:47:04 pm
