Authorities ignoring recurring waterlogging in Panchkula Sector 8, allege residents

Residents of Sector 8, whose houses had been swamped with water on the intervening night of August 24-25 have alleged property loss worth Rs 1 lakh and have questioned the civic body over their loss.

One of the posh areas of the city, Sector 8 has been facing the issue of water-logging since the past one year. After every rainfall, the corner area near house number 532 gets inundated. While last year the problem had remained limited to the house, it has now spread to the neighbouring 25 houses as well.

Owner of house number 532, HC Gera, was forced to make special arrangements in his home to accommodate the problem. He now sleeps with wipers beside his bed to sweep off the water that comes in after rains at night. He has also had to place logs under all his furniture to prevent it from getting spoiled and put one-feet barriers at each entry to the house to prevent water from entering, none of which have been able to help.

“The present drainage system is inadequate. This has been the case for the last 15 years, but the authorities have paid no heed even after several complaints and visits. It feels like we are living in a colony rather than a developed sector of Panchkula,” he fumes.

Home owners in the area insist that they suffered huge losses this time round as water entered their house and could not be pulled out for more than a day.

The negligence and apathy shown by the Municipal Corporation has further agitated them.

“No one even bothered to visit the site or talk to the residents about the issue. MC officers live in their own worlds, clueless about the issues on the ground,” said Gera. Houses from 536-527, 556-547 and 540 to upto British School had suffered heavy flooding in the recent rainfall.

In June, the civic body had documented the road gullies in Panchkula, targeting those that needed cleaning. While the work was done on paper, its effects were never seen on ground, allege residents, most of whom are senior citizens. The negligence has made them wary of even light showers.

