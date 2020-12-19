Authorities allow on spot booking of Vistadome enroute Shimla to woo passengers

Vistadome toy train on Kalka-Shimla railway track. (Express photo)

In a bid to attract more passengers for the glass-roof Vistadome coach train that runs between Kalka and Shimla railway stations, railway authorities allowed on the spot booking of seats for the toy train from Friday onwards.

The Vistadome toy train with a capacity of 97 passengers was started two days back, but is yet to receive a good response.

On the first day of its operations, 10 passengers had boarded the train, while on Thursday the train ferried nine occupants and 20 passengers boarded the train Friday. A single journey of the red-coloured first-class train costs Rs 800 per person. The railway officials expect that the rush will increase in the coming days, in view of X-Mas and New Year.

Divisional Railway Manager Ambala, Gurinder Mohan Singh said, “We are yet to receive the full response for Vistadome. The Vistadome train, which is one of its kind in the nation, allowing passengers to enjoy the scenic hills through glasses, was suspended in March due to Covid-19. Though the booking for Vistadome is always done in advance, reserved online, we allowed current or on the spot booking of tickets from the counters at Kalka and Shimla railway stations, on the condition of the availability of the seats.” Sources in the railways said there are several reasons for the lacklustre response of the people, including night curfew and curfew on weekends in Himachal markets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.